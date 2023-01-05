Kris Aquino updates fans anew about health condition

Kris Aquino updated her fans anew, saying she and her son Bimby are scheduled to be admitted to the hospital soon.

Commenting on the Instagram post of Kris Aquino World, the former Kapamilya TV host first noted that she was not informed beforehand that Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste would send the fan account their picture taken on New Year’s Day.

Nonetheless, she appreciates Leviste’s gesture of going out of his way to pay her a visit while in the United States.

“This picture was from New Year's Day -- VG Marc was kind to visit us kahit malayo kami from where their family stays... walang mahanap na polka dots na shirt, sweater, hoodie or anything si Alvin -- 'di siguro uso here in the ... thank God, sanay na kayo na ever present 'yung pearls ko,” she said.

Continuing with her post, Aquino thanked her followers for always keeping her and her two sons in their prayers, adding they will be needing more of it next week.

“Bimb needs to go in for a few nights confinement for his full medical assessment (he & kuya had their primary immunodeficiency genetic testing done -- because both of them have the same blood type as me, like all my siblings, & our mom),” she said.

Aquino said she is a firm believer that it’s better to know early so if needed, solutions are still available.

“My 6'1, 15 year old sa pediatrics pa rin so magbabantay ako. Then I'll be confined for 5 nights to confirm that my previous diagnosis of having 4 autoimmune conditions was correct & to confirm if I do have a 5th because of my recent blood panel,” she said.

To end her post, Aquino expressed her gratitude to the handler of the fan account “for being so compassionate & consistent.”