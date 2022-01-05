Screenshots from Kapamilya Online Live

Just before temporarily leaving the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house, the top 2 celebrity housemates Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion penned touching messages dedicated to the newest batch of adult housemates.

On Wednesday’s episode, four of the adult housemates received letters from Valdez and Salvacion which they read in front of the other contestants inside the “PBB Airlines.”

First to read the letter was Isabel Laohoo, who got a message from Valdez.

“A little reminder habang ikaw ay nasa flight. The difference between great and good is a little extra effort,” Valdez wrote.

Seham Daghlas, on the other hand, shared the words Valdez also left for them: “Expect for the best. Prepare for the worst. Take what comes.”

According to Laohoo and Daghlas, they became extra motivated after reading the messages of the celebrity housemate.

Meanwhile, Zach Guerrero read a letter from Salvacion, who told them to enjoy their stay inside the house.

“Enjoy every moment here and make good and true friends. Don't be afraid to open up and face the challenges life gives you,” Salvacion said as read by Guerrero.

Thamara Alexandra also got a message from Salvacion, encouraging them to about fight for their dreams.

“Kung may problema mang darating sa inyo paglalakbay patungo sa inyong mga pangarap, don't let any problem pull you down and instead make it a stepping stone towards achieving your dreams,” the showbiz newcomer wrote.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.