MANILA—Following their friction on the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), former housemates Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez and Chie Filomeno appear to now be on good terms, going by their shared selfie.

Madam Inutz shared the photo on her widely followed Facebook page on Monday.

“Ang Mama-Bentang Live Seller ng Cavite X Ang Calendar Vixen ng Antipolo… Ooow Jiiieva?” she wrote in the caption.

The two reunited outside the PBB house after Madam Inutz finished in the Final Five of the reality series’ celebrity edition last Saturday, its 77th day.

Filomeno was evicted on Day 36.

Madam Inutz was among the housemates who nominated Filomeno for eviction, a moment from the show that went viral.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Ready na siyang umalis, kasi nga wala naman siyang ginawa, wala naman siyang maiambag sa bahay kundi pagpapaganda,” Madam Inutz said of Filomeno at the time.

Filomeno eventually became aware of that nomination after she got evicted.

The actress-dancer confronted Madam Inutz about that reason during the “Tell All” challenge where the Final Five were asked questions by the evicted housemates.

“Saan nanggagaling na ganda lang ang ambag ko?” Filomeno asked Madam Inutz at the time.

Madam Inutz owned up to the comment, saying she felt that Filomeno would be offered showbiz projects because of her physical appeal even if she would get evicted early.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.