Actor Enrique Gil took to social media to share his short but sweet birthday wish for girlfriend Liza Soberano, who turned 24 on January 4.

"My one and only. Cheer’s to you my love happy birthday," Gil wrote on Instagram.

Soberano has been Gil’s onscreen partner since 2014. They celebrated their seventh anniversary as a couple last October.

Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from showbiz since the cancellation of their primetime series “Make It With You” in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gil accompanied Soberano to visit and spend time with her family abroad and the two spent their holidays in United States.

Just this week, Soberano's talent manager Ogie Diaz denied rumors that the actress is pregnant with Gil.

