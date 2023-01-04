Home  >  Entertainment

Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted in La Union

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 12:00 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2023 12:08 PM

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon further fueled romance rumors after the two of them were spotted recently in La Union.

As seen in a official Facebook page of a local restaurant, Aquino and Dizon were all smiles as they posed for the cameras with just the two of them in one shot, and with a group in another snap.

Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino spotted in La Union. Photo from Halo Halo de iLoko La Union’s Facebook page
Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino spotted in La Union. Photo from Halo Halo de iLoko La Union’s Facebook page

Speculations of a romance brewing between the two stars first surfaced late December after they were seen cozy with each other in a group photo. 

The images, taken during a “holiday dinner,” showed Dizon with a group of friends, including Aquino. Fans, however, were quick to point out the affectionate pose of the two Kapamilya stars, with their arms tangled.

Aquino previously shared a photo with Dizon in November, but that appeared to be a still from their recently announced movie, Black Sheep’s “Love on a Budget.”

The two have yet to speak about the real score between them.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Carlo Aquino   Charlie Dizon  