Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted in La Union

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon further fueled romance rumors after the two of them were spotted recently in La Union.

As seen in a official Facebook page of a local restaurant, Aquino and Dizon were all smiles as they posed for the cameras with just the two of them in one shot, and with a group in another snap.

Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino spotted in La Union. Photo from Halo Halo de iLoko La Union’s Facebook page

Speculations of a romance brewing between the two stars first surfaced late December after they were seen cozy with each other in a group photo.

The images, taken during a “holiday dinner,” showed Dizon with a group of friends, including Aquino. Fans, however, were quick to point out the affectionate pose of the two Kapamilya stars, with their arms tangled.

Aquino previously shared a photo with Dizon in November, but that appeared to be a still from their recently announced movie, Black Sheep’s “Love on a Budget.”

The two have yet to speak about the real score between them.

