Photo from Maxene Magalona's Instagram account

Netizens were left wondering if Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil have called it quits after discovering that the actress has unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Magalona is not following Mananquil anymore on the social media platform, fanning speculations about a possible problem on their relationship.

Mananquil, on the other, has set his Instagram account to private.

The “Viral Scandal” cast also went for a vacation in Boracay solo, musing about silence and solitude which she considered remedies for those who are struggling with anxiety and depression.

“I used to run away from uncomfortable feelings and drown myself in alcohol hoping that they would dissipate on their own. I had to learn the hard way that negative emotions don’t just magically vanish,” she said in a recent post.

“If we do not face and release them, they get buried in our chest and upper back which become stagnant energies that create blockages in our energy pathways.”

Magalona also said that flying to Boracay alone was one of her best decisions in life. She said it was a gift to herself to honor her “sad soul.”

“I knew I wasn’t feeling my best during the holidays so instead of sulking at home, I thought—why not cry in Boracay and allow the ocean to absorb my tears?” she pondered.

“Why not run under the sun every morning to get some much-needed vitamin D? Why not meditate and breathe with God in nature so that I can feel with every fiber of my being that I am never alone because His perfect love sustains me?”

She went on to ask the public to refrain from asking her about being peaceful despite experiencing personal struggles.

“Start praying to God to bless you with the same kind of inner peace that He has been giving me ever since I surrendered myself to His divine plan,” she added.

Before 2021 ended, Magalona also advised the public that it is not polite to ask people about their personal lives, especially if you do not know each other personally.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Magalona addressed some people who have been asking about her personal life on social media.

“Even if you DO know them, you should give them space and wait for them to open up to you instead of prying and wanting to invade their privacy,” the actress said.

While she is a public figure, Magalona noted that it doesn’t mean celebrities owe their private stories to the public.

“We all have the right to choose when and who we will share our stories with,” she said.

Telling people to not come to her page for gossip, Magalona also said: “Come to my page for God.”

Magalona and Mananquil tied the knot in a church ceremony and beach wedding in January 2018.

