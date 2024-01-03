WATCH: Maja Salvador in promo video for 'Gyeongseong Creature'

Maja Salvador stars in a promotional video for the South Korean thriller series 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Photo: @maja/X

Was Maja Salvador transported into South Korea during the 1940s?

Such seemed to be the case as the Filipino actress starred in a promotional video for the Korean thriller series "Gyeongseong Creature," released Wednesday by Netflix.

Set in 1945, the 10-episode series follows a wealthy pawnshop owner (played by Park Seo-jun) and sleuth (Han So-hee), who team up to infiltrate the mysterious Onseong Hospital in Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul).

The minute-long video follows Park and Han's characters investigating one of the rooms in the hospital, and finding a sketch of Salvador.

Salvador can be seen in the video as a prisoner within the facility.

"Gyeongseong Creature" dropped its first seven episode last Dec. 22 while the remaining three parts are scheduled for release on Jan. 5.

