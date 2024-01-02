Still from the teaser video of K-pop group TWICE's upcoming EP 'With YOU-th.' Screenshot from video on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel

K-pop girl group TWICE announced late Tuesday it would make a comeback in February with its 13th extended play (EP) "With YOU-th."

On its social media pages, the nine-member group dropped a teaser video for the EP, showing the members in a dreamy woodland setting.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Based on the video, a pre-release single titled "I Got You" will be released on February 2 while the EP is slated to drop on February 23.

"With YOU-th" marks the group's first Korean comeback in almost a year, following the release of the EP "Ready to Be" last March 2023.

Last year, the group also embarked on its "Ready to Be" world tour, which included a two-day concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The previous year also saw the solo debut of leader Jihyo, launch of the Japanese sub-unit MiSaMo, and release of the group's Japanese single "Hare Hare."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES