TWICE members at the Philippine Arena during the Philippine leg of their "READY TO BE" world tour. TWICE's X (formerly Twitter) account

MANILA — K-pop superstars TWICE have finally fulfilled their promise to their Filipino fans as they returned to the Philippines for a sold out two-night concert at the Philippine Arena on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Four years since their last show in Manila in 2019, TWICE members Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, and Tzuyu (Chaeyoung was absent due to health issues) went all out with their group and solo performances, delighting Filipino ONCEs who have patiently waited for their comeback.

“We are really happy that we were able to keep our promise to come back. We wanna say thank you to all ONCEs who waited for us for four years,” said Nayeon.

“Na-miss ko kayo. Maganda. Let’s have fun tonight,” Dahyun said.

For the “READY TO BE” tour, TWICE members offer their “true selves” to the ONCEs, who have supported them unconditionally throughout their journey.

“The title 'READY TO BE' actually shows that we, as a perfect being, is now ready. Since we all know that our ONCEs love our true selves, we are here ready to show who we are and show it to all of you,” Dahyun explained.

"READY TO BE" is the fifth world tour of TWICE, which kicked off in April this year following the release of their EP with the same title.

CONCERT

Despite the “challenging” location of the concert, Filipino ONCEs proved they are a dedicated fandom as they filled up the Philippine Arena (which has an estimated 55,000 seating capacity, double the 2019 venue) for two nights, with many watching both.

Hours before the concert even started, thousands of fans were already screaming their hearts out every time TWICE members are flashed on the big screen. Screams turn into groan whenever Chaeyoung’s bit was shown, as if to say she is severely missed.

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

The show opened with TWICE members performing a short dance number leading to their first song of the night “Set Me Free.”

It was immediately followed by "I Can't Stop Me” and the sultry “Go Hard,” which Jihyo admitted was a crowd favorite.

“More and More,” “Moonlight Sunrise,” and “Brave” were performed next.

Then came the much-awaited solo performances of the eight members:

"Try" by Dahyun

"Done for Me" by Tzuyu

"New Rules" by Sana

"Move" by Momo

"7 Rings" by Mina

"Killin Me Good" by Jihyo

"Can’t Stop the Feeling" by Jeongyeon

"Pop!" by Nayeon

“We thought about it very deeply when we prepared these different stages. We also thought about the different outfits and costumes that we wanna show all our ONCEs on tour. Seeing how ONCEs love our solo performances makes us feel good,” Sana said.

“This stage was my first time showing the pole dance,” Momo said of her Beyoncé cover.

During the “Feel Special” performance, Jihyo’s microphone malfunctioned at the very moment she was belting her solo part, an agonizing scene for the audience. Sensing the heartbreak of the ONCEs, Jihyo would later redo the same part flawlessly during the encore stage.

The three-hour show went on with the group performing their hit songs such as “Fancy,” “The Feels,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Alcohol Free,” “Talk That Talk,” as well as the medley of “Yes or Yes,” “What Is Love,” “Cheer Up,” “Likey,” “Heartshaker.”

During the tail-end of the show, TWICE members made Filipino ONCEs know that they are indeed one of the best fans in the world.

“We’ve been to different cities on our tour and I think this city is the best,” Sana said.

“To be able to see so many ONCEs today, I am very happy. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you for deeply loving TWICE. Philippines, mahal kita,” Dahyun said.

Filmmaker Petersen Vargas, who watched the day 2 concert, said he was emotional seeing TWICE perform live.

“Seeing all that growth and evolution onstage, I couldn't help but literally tear up at the opening stages," he said.

He said he considers himself a “baby ONCE” who started stanning the group during their “Feel Special” era in 2019.

“I felt like it was great timing that I discovered them right at the point in their career where they treaded unfamiliar territories, conceptually and musically,” he said.

For Vargas, last week's concert "felt like a love letter to ONCE, a joyous culmination and celebration of TWICE's enduring impact."

"It's really exciting to see where they could take their artistry in their future releases, knowing they've been taking charge of their own creative endeavors for a while now,” he said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.