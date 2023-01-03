MANILA -- Actor and former senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III surprised his wife, screen veteran Helen Gamboa, on their wedding anniversary.

The video of their sweet and touching moment was captured and uploaded on social media by their daughter Ciara.

"Happy 52nd (Public Church) Wedding Anniversary, Tatay and Mimi!! You will always be the best example of TRUE ETERNAL LOVE," Ciara wrote.

Sotto and Gamboa were first married on September 22, 1969 but their big and public wedding happened in January 2, 1971.

In 2019, Sotto and Gamboa renewed their wedding vows at Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish in Batangas to mark their 50th year as a married couple.

It was the same church where Sotto and Gamboa exchanged "I dos" after they eloped.

