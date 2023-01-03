Kris Aquino looking better in New Year photos

Several netizens were delighted to see recent photos of former Kapamilya TV host Kris Aquino looking much better amid her bout with several autoimmune diseases.

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, who is a known friend of Aquino.

“Spending the first day of the year with the Queen,” Leviste captioned his post as they spent the New Year in California, United States.

Last December 24, Aquino gave the public an update on her medical condition, while acknowledging all those who "care enough to remember" her and her sons and wished for her recovery.

"We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions," she added.

Aquino said two of her four diagnosed autoimmune ailments are life-threatening, and a fifth is highly likely "because of my distinct physical manifestations."

She opted to share this to the public because, according to her, "gusto kong mag THANK YOU sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers."

Aquino said they have been in the US for more than six months already and that she is going through the legal process to extend their stay for her treatment.

Despite difficulties related to her health, Aquino waxed optimistic about being able to spend time with her sons as they used to before her autoimmune symptoms worsened.

