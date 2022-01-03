MANILA — On her “first day out” of “Pinoy Big Brother,” celebrity finalist Anji Salvacion is still processing the big changes in her life.

The singer, along with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, were named Celebrity Top 2 on Saturday, January 1.

They exited “PBB” the following night, upon the entry of the new batch of Adult housemates.

On Instagram on Monday, Salvacion shared a photo of her holding balloons and a bouquet of flowers outside the famous yellow house.

“It’s my first day out here in the outside world and words cannot describe how blessed, grateful and Ioved I feel right now,” she wrote.

“Maraming maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa akin since day one of my journey hanggang sa last day ko sa bahay ni Kuya.

“I’m sorry I felt so overwhelmed today I haven’t really been able to be active sa social media. Again thank you so much I genuinely appreciate each and every one of you I love you all,” she said.

Salvacion, 19, was a music newcomer and a member of the teen group The Squad Plus when she entered “PBB” in October. Over the months-long stint, Salvacion steadily grew in popularity, courting a bigger fanbase than when she started.

Salvacion and Valdez will return to the house once the ongoing Adult run and upcoming Teen leg declare their respective top two housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.