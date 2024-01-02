Pledis Entertainment, the label behind K-pop group Seventeen, unveiled Tuesday its new boy band through a video for pre-release single "Oh Mymy: 7s."
The six-minute video begins by introducing the members of upcoming group TWS (pronounced as "two-us") — Dohoon, Kyungmin, Youngjae, Shinyu, Hanjin and Jihoon — through footage of their rehearsals and interviews about their training.
The sextet proceeds to perform "Oh Mymy: 7s" in front of a panel, which includes members of Seventeen.
The video then turns into a sort of music video as the group continues to perform the song in various locations.
TWS, which reportedly stands for "Twenty-Four Seven With Us," is scheduled to officially debut on January 22.
