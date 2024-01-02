Still from the video of 'Oh Mymy : 7s,' the pre-release single of upcoming K-pop boy band TWS. Screenshot from video on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel

Pledis Entertainment, the label behind K-pop group Seventeen, unveiled Tuesday its new boy band through a video for pre-release single "Oh Mymy: 7s."

The six-minute video begins by introducing the members of upcoming group TWS (pronounced as "two-us") — Dohoon, Kyungmin, Youngjae, Shinyu, Hanjin and Jihoon — through footage of their rehearsals and interviews about their training.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The sextet proceeds to perform "Oh Mymy: 7s" in front of a panel, which includes members of Seventeen.

The video then turns into a sort of music video as the group continues to perform the song in various locations.

TWS, which reportedly stands for "Twenty-Four Seven With Us," is scheduled to officially debut on January 22.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO