'Nana Tour with Seventeen' premieres Jan. 5 on tvN Asia

Still from 'NANA TOUR with Seventeen' showing the members of the K-pop boy group with producer Na Yeong-seok. Screenshot from video on Seventeen's YouTube channel

Get ready to go sightseeing with Seventeen as tvN Asia, which is available for viewing in the Philippines through Cignal TV, is set to air the K-pop boy group's new reality show.

In a press release, tvN Asia said the show "Nana Tour with Seventeen" would air on the channel beginning Jan. 5.

The six-part series follows the 13-member group touring Italy with veteran producer Na Yeong-seok, who is known for creating hit variety shows such as "2 Days & 1 Night" and "New Journey to the West."

"With Na PD (producer) as the guide, this tour will be a chaotic adventure filled with travels and games surpassing everyone's imagination," tvN said.

"Nana Tour with Seventeen" is among those included in tvN Asia's roster of "highlight" programs for January 2024.

The other programs are the thriller drama "My Happy Ending" led by Jang Na-ra, romance series "Yumi's Cells" starring Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun, and the third season of the reality dating show "EXchange (Transit Love)."

Meanwhile, Seventeen is slated to visit the country this month for a two-day concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.