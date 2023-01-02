'Becoming Filipino' vlogger Kulas meets fans in Canada

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The long line didn’t stop Filipino Canadians fans from getting a glimpse of famous Canadian vlogger, Kyle Jennermann, fondly called Kulas in the Philippines.

Jennermann eagerly chatted with his fans.

"To see a huge line up of so many people and to interact with them all over the past four hours is just super heartwarming and very uplifting," he said.

Jennermann, who has spent most of his young adult life in the Philippines, has been residing in the country for nine and a half years already.

Netizens know his story through his YouTube channel 'Becoming Filipino', which has more than a million subscribers. He has chronicled his travels and experiences in different parts of the country with his Filipina girlfriend and friends.

For the first time since the pandemic, the 34 year-old internet star visited his family and friends in Canada. His trip brought him to Vancouver where he met his uncle and then to Comox Valley where his parents live.

Jennermann's parents thought that him living in the Philippines was just a phase but they have understood his love for the country after they themselves made a visit.

"It’s nice that we can still always try and keep yourself connected and just appreciate things back from where you are from. That’s what I really like about coming to Canada' it reminds me of what I appreciate growing up here but my life is in the Philippines," the vlogger shared.

A bill granting Filipino citizenship to Jennermann, filed by Senator Joel Villanueva in November, is pending in the Philippine Senate.