MANILA- Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion, who were the last two remaining celebrity housemates in the current season of "Pinoy Big Brother", have temporarily exited the house.

Both Valdez and Salvacion left the house in Sunday's episode. They also received P100,000 each as their prize for being the top 2 celebrity housemates.

Huling usap nina Alyssa, Anji at Kuya #PBBKumuBigArrival pic.twitter.com/GWKFMsbzUB — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 2, 2022

Following their exit, a new set of housemates entered the house.

There are currently 10 new adult housemates - Aleck Iñigo, Gin Regidor, Isabel Laohoo, Laziz Rustamov, Michael Ver Comaling, Nathan Juane, Raf Juane, Seham Daghlas, Thamara Alexandria and Zach Guerrero.

Three more adult housemates from the "Online Bahay ni Kuya" are also expected to join this batch.

Nagumpisa na sa kanilang unang task ang mga Adult Housemates! #PBBKumuBigArrival pic.twitter.com/xG7q9furrk — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 2, 2022

It was also announced on Sunday that there will be top 2 housemates from each batch - 2 celebrities, 2 adults and 2 teens. They will then compete against each other to be their batch's big winner, and eventually the season's big winner.

Ang bawat Kumunity ay laging may hihiranging Top 2. Ganito din ang mangyayari sa Adults at sa Teens. At ang mga mananalo sa bawat Kumunity ang siyang maglalaban laban sa titulo ng Big Winner para sa edisyong ito. #PBBKumuBigArrival — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 2, 2022

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.