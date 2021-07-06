Home  >  Classified Odd

Smallest cow in the world?

Munir Uz zaman, AFP

Posted at Jul 06 2021 10:12 PM

People take pictures of a dwarf cow named Rani at a cattle farm in Charigram, Bangladesh on Tuesday. Rani’s owners claim it is the smallest cow in the world and have applied to the Guinness Book of Records.

