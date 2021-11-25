The mayor who highlighted the importance of wearing protective gear while riding a bike was apprehended for not wearing a helmet. Photo from QC PAISD.

MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was given a violation ticket for not wearing a helmet during a bike event on Thursday, violating her own city ordinance.

The local government said Belmonte got a violation ticket and was fined P500 by the Department of Public Order and Safety for not following the Bicycle Riders Helmet Ordinance.

She was apprehended along with Cherie Atilano of the United Nations Food System Champions.

In Belmonte's defense, she said she gave her helmet to a participant that did not have one.

“I commend our DPOS for strictly implementing our ordinance kasi wala silang sini-sino kapag nagpapatupad ng batas,” the local chief executive said.

The mayor also reiterated the importance of wearing protective gear and following health protocols for their safety.

Meanwhile, the event, Cycle to End Violence Against Women, was important to help raise awareness on women's rights, according to her.

“Through this event, we hope to spread awareness among the general public about the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls by addressing all forms of gender-based violence,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO

