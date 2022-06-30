US President Joe Biden takes part in the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, June 29, 2022. Lavandeira Jr, EPA-EFE

NATO's latest expansion momentarily got really interesting with even Switzerland about to join – at least for a second in a Joe Biden verbal slip Thursday.

At a press conference marking the end of the NATO summit in Madrid, the US president recounted the behind-the-scenes talks putting militarily non-aligned Finland and Sweden on track to join the Western alliance in a major rebuff to Russia.

Except he misspoke, saying there was a plan to call the leader of famously neutral Switzerland about joining.

Quickly realizing his stumble, Biden said: "Switzerland, my goodness."

"I'm getting really anxious here about expanding NATO," he joked, before adding for the record: "Sweden."

Biden, 79, has long been known for his verbal gaffes during a political career spanning half a century.

