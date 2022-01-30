People walk outside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, near Bogota, on January 29, 2022. The house was designed by its Austrian owner Fritz Schall. Juan Barreto, Agence France-Presse

GUATAVITA, Colombia - An upside down house built in Colombia's Guatavita, a short distance from the capital of Bogota, is capturing the imagination of visitors looking for fun following coronavirus restrictions.

Inside the house, which was designed by its Austrian owner Fritz Schall, who lives in Colombia with his family, tourists walk on ceilings where floors would normally be, while furniture is positioned beneath them.

Inspiration for building the house came from a trip to Schall's native Austria. There he saw a similar house with his grandchildren in 2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic made building the house a little difficult. But it was finally finished at the start of this year, Schall said. "The pandemic slowed us down a bit, but it's done now,” he added.

For many people, the pandemic has turned their worlds upside down. This expression means that people’s lives have been greatly changed – often in shocking or upsetting ways. But for visitors to the upside down house, the place offers a bit of lighthearted relief from restrictions and other difficulties.