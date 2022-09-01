Home  >  Business

Investment deal sa pagitan ng ABS-CBN at TV5, hindi na tuloy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 09:38 PM

Tinuldukan na ng ABS-CBN at TV5 ang kanilang napagkasunduang investment deal noong nakaraang buwan. Kasama rin sa hindi na matutuloy ang pagbili ng Cignal Cable ng shares sa SkyCable. 

