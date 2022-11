China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

MULTIMEDIA

Trying out VR at Shanghai's China International Import Expo

Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE

A man tries a virtual reality system at the Meta company booth during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Saturday. The CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2022 and will feature successful stories of foreign investors to promote investment potential according to organizers.