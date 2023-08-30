MULTIMEDIA
154K sacks of palay, 'smuggled' rice discovered in Bulacan
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 30 2023 05:12 PM | Updated as of Aug 30 2023 05:13 PM
A Philippine Coast Guard crew secures a warehouse as members of the House of Representatives and officials from the Bureau of Customs conduct a surprise inspection of four warehouses allegedly used by rice smugglers and hoarders in the towns of Balagtas and Bocaue Bulacan, on Wednesday. Authorities questioned the warehouse owners after more than 154,000 sacks of palay and rice worth P431 million were discovered stored in four warehouses amid worries over a shortage in the local market.
