Metro Manila Subway construction continues

Metro Manila Subway still under construction

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Work continues at the Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase 1 at the corner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Tuesday. Originally targeted to partially operate by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term as part of his infrastructure push, the subway’s construction will instead continue under the new administration but no target date has been given yet for its expected operation.