Metro Manila Subway construction continues

Metro Manila Subway still under construction Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2022 07:28 PM Work continues at the Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase 1 at the corner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Tuesday. Originally targeted to partially operate by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term as part of his infrastructure push, the subway's construction will instead continue under the new administration but no target date has been given yet for its expected operation. Here's the status of the Metro Manila Subway according to DOTr Construction of railways and mega bridges to continue, say DPWH, DOTr