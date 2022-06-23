Unloading imported rice

MULTIMEDIA

Rice importation expected to remain important for PH food security

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers unload sacks of rice from Thailand into a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. A report by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service said that with importation “expected to remain important in maintaining food security" amid a growing population, the Philippines is forecast to import 2.8 million metric tons (MT) of rice for market year 2022/2023.