Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Rice importation expected to remain important for PH food security

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 07:50 PM

Unloading imported rice

Workers unload sacks of rice from Thailand into a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. A report by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service said that with importation “expected to remain important in maintaining food security" amid a growing population, the Philippines is forecast to import 2.8 million metric tons (MT) of rice for market year 2022/2023.

Read More:  rice   rice import   wheat   food security   rice delivery   warehouse   Tondo   importation   rice importation   Kanin   bigas   pagkain   food  