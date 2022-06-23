Unloading imported rice

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Rice importation expected to remain important for PH food security George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2022 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers unload sacks of rice from Thailand into a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. A report by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service said that with importation “expected to remain important in maintaining food security" amid a growing population, the Philippines is forecast to import 2.8 million metric tons (MT) of rice for market year 2022/2023. 'Di kaya': Next DAR chief shuts down P20/kilo rice for now Presyo ng trigo tumaas na rin kasabay ng pagmahal ng krudo Read More: rice rice import wheat food security rice delivery warehouse Tondo importation rice importation Kanin bigas pagkain food /sports/06/23/22/tough-love-from-cone-boosts-tolentinos-confidence/entertainment/06/23/22/new-stranger-black-sheep-teases-new-bl-series/news/06/23/22/pag-veto-sa-vape-bill-muling-hiniling-kay-duterte/sports/06/23/22/uaap-will-nu-seniors-return-for-title-defense/sports/06/23/22/cone-confident-ginebra-in-good-hands-with-del-rosario