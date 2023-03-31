MULTIMEDIA

Marcos launches construction of Bataan-Cavite bridge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (2nd right) looks at a scale model of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Milestones (BBM) project during ceremonies in Mariveles, Bataan on March 31, 2023. Marcos said the planned construction of the Php175.6-billion bridge linking Bataan and Cavite will cut travel time from five hours to just 45 minutes.