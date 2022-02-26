Fueling up before expected oil price hike

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Gassing up before the price increase George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 26 2022 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A motorcycle rider stops for a refill at a gasoline station along EDSA in Quezon City on Saturday, days before oil prices are poised to increase for the 9th straight week. Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said the excise tax on fuel may be suspended under a Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law mechanism if global fuel prices continue to rise. DTI: Excise tax posibleng suspendihin kung magpapatuloy ang oil-price hike Oil-price hike sa ika-9 sunod na linggo asahan sa pagpasok ng Marso LTFRB studying fare-hike proposals amid oil price surge, Ukraine-Russia conflict Read More: gas gas increase oil price hike price patrol motorcycle gas price hike oil price hike /sports/02/26/22/smb-to-field-shabazz-muhammad-vs-magnolia/news/02/26/22/poland-pumayag-papasukin-ang-mga-pinoy-na-lumilikas-mula-ukraine/news/02/26/22/dfa-pinoy-crew-on-turkish-ship-safe-after-russian-bombing/news/02/26/22/doh-ncr-6-other-regions-ok-for-covid-alert-level-1/sports/02/26/22/swimmers-make-a-splash-as-ph-national-open-returns