Gassing up before the price increase

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2022 05:38 PM

Fueling up before expected oil price hike

A motorcycle rider stops for a refill at a gasoline station along EDSA in Quezon City on Saturday, days before oil prices are poised to increase for the 9th straight week. Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said the excise tax on fuel may be suspended under a Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law mechanism if global fuel prices continue to rise. 

 

