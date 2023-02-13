Singapore's economy grows 3.6 percent

MULTIMEDIA

Singapore's $423 billion economy grows 3.6 percent in 2022

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Central Business District skyline at Merlion Park in Singapore, on February 13, 2023. According to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore's economy, estimated by the International Monetary Fund at $423 billion, expanded by 3.6 percent in 2022.

