Airlines say no terminal changes yet at NAIA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Airlines say no terminal changes yet at NAIA

Airlines say no terminal changes yet at NAIA

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NAIA
|
airline
|
terminals
|
terminal reassignment
|
Philippine Airlines
|
Cebu Pacific
|
AirAsia
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.