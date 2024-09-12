NAIA workers affected by privatization to get incentives, salary hikes: MIAA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

NAIA workers affected by privatization to get incentives, salary hikes: MIAA

NAIA workers affected by privatization to get incentives, salary hikes: MIAA

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 12, 2024 03:56 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NAIA
|
MIAA
|
NNIC
|
San Miguel Corp
|
airport workers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.