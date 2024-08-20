Viber to launch digital payment service in PH | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Viber to launch digital payment service in PH

Viber to launch digital payment service in PH

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 20, 2024 03:50 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSnews
|
Viber
|
ViberPay
|
fintech
|
online payments
|
e-wallet
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.