Viber Chief Revenue Officer Cristina Constandache holds the global launch of the business account feature for SMEs in Pasay on Oct.10, 2023. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Viber is expanding its business accounts feature to small businesses globally including the Philippines, officials of the instant messaging app said on Tuesday.

The business accounts feature used to be limited to large companies.

In a press briefing, Viber Chief Revenue Officer Cristina Constandache said the new feature would help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing a platform where they can communicate or market their products and services directly to customers.

Viber said the new program is a good fit for the country where majority of businesses are considered micro, small and medium enterprises.

Small businesses or those who want to sell goods can create a business account on Viber for free, where they can showcase their logos, menus and other store information.

Users can then easily search for the store on the app, and directly message them for orders or inquiries.

“Our aim is to help these businesses to grow--micro business to become small business, for small business to become medium business, and... medium business become large business,” she said.

Company officials said Viber is also mulling adding more features such as a possible link-up with delivery or courier firms.

The launch of Viber's payments feature Viber Pay, meanwhile has been pushed back to next year, said David Tse, Senior Director for Asia Pacific.

Viber Pay was first announced in mid-2022. It was rolled out in select countries in Europe and was initially expected to be launched late this year, pending regulatory clearances.

Tse meanwhile said they want to make sure that it was "the right time" to launch the service.

“It’s very clear that Viber Pay will be part of the benefit for the whole ecosystem,” he said.

Tse also added that security remains a priority. While anyone can create a business account, Viber said it regularly monitors accounts and has a feature against spam and scam messages. He said violators will be blocked. Viber also checks if an account is authentic or merely faking another established company.

Viber is confident of continued growth in the Philippines, where it said it has a 71 percent market share.