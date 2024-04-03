Takoyaki resto in April Fool's tattoo prank may face sanctions: DTI

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Business
Business
Takoyaki resto in April Fool's tattoo prank may face sanctions: DTI
Takoyaki resto in April Fool's tattoo prank may face sanctions: DTI
Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
aragis Ta-Q-Yaki
|
April Fool’s Day
|
prank
|
tattoo challenge
|
DTI
|
consumer rights
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.