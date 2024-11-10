CICC: Report scams to 1326 hotline instead of ‘ranting on social media’ | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

CICC: Report scams to 1326 hotline instead of ‘ranting on social media’

CICC: Report scams to 1326 hotline instead of ‘ranting on social media’

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 10, 2024 10:16 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center
|
Scams
|
Text scams
|
Cyberscams
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.