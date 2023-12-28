MANILA - Philippine semiconductor manufacturers are looking to venture into silicon wafer fabrication, an industry official said on Thursday.

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc (SEIPI) said having a wafer fabrication capability will address several pain points for manufacturers.

“Most of our integrated circuit design companies have to rely on Taiwan to develop the prototypes. It costs higher, it takes longer, and we lose the intellectual property,” said SEIPI President Danilo Lachica.

To boost the semiconductor industry, Lachica also called on the government to help attract investors through incentives rationalization, and address high operating costs, and make it easier to do business.

“If the new products and technologies don’t come to the Philippines, we’ll be stuck with legacy products which will become obsolete at some point in time and if that happens, there goes the $49 billion industry and the 3 million direct and indirect workers,” he added.

SEIPI expects the industry to contract in 2023 due to supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and high interest rates, Lachica said.

The industry remains optimistic for 2024, but still projects a flat growth even with expectations of export growth and an increased demand for semiconductors next year.

“The demand has always been there but given the performance in 2023 it probably would be an overreach if we said that we’re gonna grow double digit or single digit,” Lachica said.