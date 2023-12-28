Over 82.81 million Filipinos register for national ID: PSA

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday said more than 82.81 million Filipinos have registered for national ID or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) since its rollout in October 2020.

As of December 18, 82,812,899 Filipinos signed up for the national ID, the state statistics bureau said in a statement, adding that the figure was 90 percent of its 92 million target registrations.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said the PSA was "exerting all efforts to ensure coverage of Filipinos who have not yet registered," according to the statement.

The PSA highlighted its personnel's efforts in reaching far-flung areas in the Philippines, such as in Agusan del Norte, to assist residents in signing up for the national ID.

The PSA said they also reached out to members of the local Badjao communities to register them with the PhilSys as well as provide them with Certificates of Live Birth through the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project.



PRINTING OF NATIONAL ID

The statistics agency reported that as of December 8, some 48.77 million PhilIDs were dispatched for delivery by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Of the number, 44.8 million have been delivered by the Philippine Postal Corporation, it said.



The PSA added that more than 44.14 ePhilIDs — both printed and downloaded — were issued.

The bureau said it was expediting the printing and delivery of PhilIDs as well as the issuance of ePhilIDs.