Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on Wednesday said it wanted to speed up the production of digital national IDs and complete their distribution before the end of 2023.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was "closely monitoring" the distribution of both the ePhilID or electronic Philippine ID and the physical national IDs.

"I think, we are more than halfway in the physical ID but I said we want to speed up the digital ID so that, sana before the end of the year kumpleto na lahat, everyone will have a digital ID," Balisacan told Palace reporters.

"It’s very important for us that that’s completed because it will reduce transaction costs in government as well in the private sector. It will allow us to save a lot of resources from our ayuda because many of the income transfers targeted for the poor do not end up with the poor because there are leakages," he added.



The management and production of digital national IDs will be transferred to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), according to Balisacan.

The ePhilID, which has security features, has served as a temporary national ID pending the issuance of the physical one.

Balisacan said that while digital IDs were not prioritized when the program was launched, they became important after the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a boom in online and digital infrastructure.

"Instead of shifting to digital ID, we left that as a second priority than a first priority," the NEDA chief said. "But that now has changed; we realized that we should first make those digital IDs so that anyone who has a phone can already use the digital ID and that is now the primary responsibility of the DICT."

Meanwhile, PSA encouraged those registered in the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys to visit its website to check if they could claim their ePhilIDs.

With the ePhilID, registered persons can immediately utilize the benefits of PhilSys, such as faster and seamless transactions in accessing financial and social protection services, according to the PSA website.

Marcos in December last year ordered the PSA to fast-track the printing of digital national IDs.

As of June 16, 2023, a total of 33,422,502 physical IDs have been delivered, while 36,848,828 digital IDs — both printed and downloadable — have been issued, PSA said.

