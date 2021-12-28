Globe says network services fully restored in Iloilo

Restoration teams in San Francisco, Surigao del Norte, and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte, were supported by local government units on-ground, fast-tracking equipment hauling and infrastructure repairs. Handout

MANILA - Globe Telecom's network services in the province of Iloilo are fully restored as of Tuesday, the company said.

In a statement, Globe said 4G LTE is also back up, which brought the total restored sites in the Visayas to nearly 70 percent.

In Cebu, 17 municipalities have services, bringing the total in the province with network connection to 60 percent, the telco said.

Bohol, meanwhile, has 10 areas up, it added.

Globe said it is also making a "significant restoration progress" in Mindanao and in Palawan.

"Globe, through the help of local government units, have made it possible to hasten restoration efforts across different provinces hit by typhoon Odette," it said in a statement.



The Ayala-led telco has established several free call and free charging stations to assist residence in areas hit by typhoon Odette.

Other telcos PLDT Inc, DITO Telecommunity and pure fiber broadband provider Converge are also all working to fully restore telco services in the southern part of the country.

Downed power lines, however, are making restoration efforts more challenging in certain areas.

Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021.

