MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday restoration works are ongoing in areas that are already deemed safe, following the service disruption brought typhoon Odette.
Outages in select areas in Visayas and Mindanao were caused by "multiple fiber cuts" and the lack of power, the telco said in a statement.
Customers in affected areas may experience difficulty in using GCash Buy Load, AMAX, Share-a-load, Promo registration, and Emergency Load Services at the moment, it said.
Meanwhile, other postpaid and broadband wireline services, as well as its brand GOMO, are up and available, it said.
"At the moment, Globe’s technical teams have started restoration efforts in areas where it is safe to do so," Globe said.
Globe said the following areas were affected by service interruptions as of 11 a.m:
- Leyte
- Cebu
- Surigao Del Norte
- Southern Leyte
- Bohol
- Surigao Del Sur
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Agusan Del Norte
- Zamboanga Del Sur
- Samar
- Iloilo
- Eastern Samar
- Siquijor
- Guimaras
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Western Samar
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
PAGASA on Friday raised the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in the northern part of Palawan as Typhoon Odette is expected to make landfall in the area on Friday afternoon.
