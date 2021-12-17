People clear the debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on December 17, 2021. Courtesy of Henryl Moreño

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday restoration works are ongoing in areas that are already deemed safe, following the service disruption brought typhoon Odette.

Outages in select areas in Visayas and Mindanao were caused by "multiple fiber cuts" and the lack of power, the telco said in a statement.

Customers in affected areas may experience difficulty in using GCash Buy Load, AMAX, Share-a-load, Promo registration, and Emergency Load Services at the moment, it said.

Meanwhile, other postpaid and broadband wireline services, as well as its brand GOMO, are up and available, it said.

"At the moment, Globe’s technical teams have started restoration efforts in areas where it is safe to do so," Globe said.

Globe said the following areas were affected by service interruptions as of 11 a.m:

Leyte

Cebu

Surigao Del Norte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Surigao Del Sur

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Agusan Del Norte

Zamboanga Del Sur

Samar

Iloilo

Eastern Samar

Siquijor

Guimaras

Zamboanga Sibugay

Western Samar

Bukidnon

Camiguin

PAGASA on Friday raised the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in the northern part of Palawan as Typhoon Odette is expected to make landfall in the area on Friday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: