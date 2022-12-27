MANILA - As the Philippines starts implementing the SIM registration law, mobile wallet GCash on Tuesday warned against scams that may take advantage of the mass registration.

GCash said it has been receiving reports that some telco subscribers are getting messages that their accounts have been restricted if they don’t pre-register their SIM card.

A senator earlier warned of this scam a day before the official start of mass SIM card registration.

“We would like to reiterate our warnings to our users that GCash will never send links via SMS, email, and messaging apps,” said Winsley Bangit, chief customer officer of GCash.

The Ayala-led fintech said customers are assured that their funds and account will remain safe as they go through the registration of their SIM cards as mandated by the law.

“But to ensure undisrupted access to GCash accounts, the e-wallet is encouraging its customers to promptly register their SIM Card with their respective telco provider,” the company added.