MANILA - PLDT Inc said Monday it is working with partners to resolve some "unforeseen" issue with one of the international cable systems servicing PLDT and its wireless unit Smart.

"Some apps and websites may be loading slower than usual due to an unforeseen issue with one of the international cable systems servicing PLDT and Smart," PLDT said.

"We are now working with our partners to address this issue and have utilized other channels to minimize impact," it added.

More details will be provided, PLDT said.

