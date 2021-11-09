MANILA - PLDT Home is investing more in improving customer service experience as the internet becomes a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, its official said Tuesday.

The goal is to "immediately" address concerns raised through calls as well as reports needing repairs, PLDT Consumer Home Business Advisor Jeremiah dela Cruz said during a virtual briefing.

"PLDT has actually spent a lot of time and a lot of focus with regards to customer experience," dela Cruz said.

"We have seen that approximately 80 percent of customers are actually repaired within 48 hours...Ultimately, we would like to get to a place where we are able to service customer repair issues immediately, we want to be able to get to them in the same day if possible," he added.

The demand for broadband internet surged since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies implemented remote work setup and online schooling for students.

PLDT Home's fiber business has posted record-breaking revenues for the third quarter with its service revenues at P9 billion, higher by 83 percent compared to the same period last year, the telco said. Total fiber capacity is now at 5.29 million ports, it said.

The telco's fiber home business is also on track to meet its goal of reaching 1 million customers this year, PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of PLDT Home Business Butch Jimenez said.

“We quickly saw the increased demand for fiber and we immediately responded by scaling our expansion and installation capabilities," he said.

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz said the demand for broadband is likely to continue even after the pandemic as the behavior of consumers has changed.

There is also "quite a lot of headroom" for growth as the fixed broadband penetration in the country is just at 20 percent of the total households which is lower compared to its ASEAN peers, he said.

PLDT Inc earlier said its telco core income jumped 10 percent to P23.1 billion in the January to September period.

