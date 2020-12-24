PAL adds more domestic flights, says readying fleet for vaccine transport

MANILA – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced Thursday it has increased its domestic flights on various routes in time for the holiday season following months of scaled down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are here to help our fellow Filipinos come home to be reunited with their families this Christmas and fly them back to their residences and work sites abroad," said Harry Inoferio, PAL's Senior Assistant Vice President for Philippine Sales.

The company said it ramped up its domestic commercial operations this month by 103 percent compared to November, as it cited the gradual "bouncing back" of the industry "with the calibrated easing of travel requirements, re-opening of tourist routes and enhanced health and safety protocols."

"We are mobilizing more aircraft and hiking flights throughout our network to further help boost the recovery of the economy, including the tourism sector which is a major provider of jobs and business," Inoferio said.

Here are some details of PAL's augmented domestic operations:

Doubled services on the prime trunk route between Manila and Cebu, from 14 to 28 round trip flights weekly since December 1st

Flights between Manila and Cagayan de Oro will rise to three times daily, while flights between Manila and Tacloban were doubled to two times a day

PAL likewise announced it has resumed services to Antique, as well as to Catarman and to tourist destinations Coron (Busuanga), Siargao and Boracay.

Currently, PAL operates up to two flights daily to Boracay’s Caticlan Airport from Manila.

PAL also revived its service to Tagbilaran (Panglao airport) in November after the reopening of Bohol province to domestic tourism.

Overall, PAL said it is now catering to 25 domestic and 32 international destinations.

Meanwhile, PAL added it was readying its fleet of widebody aircraft for "the task of transporting vaccines to the Philippines and around the region."

The Philippine government said it is eyeing to use 4 vaccines against the novel coronavirus by the first 3 months of 2021, even as the country has yet to receive emergency vaccine use applications for the drug.

