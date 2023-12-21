Oil price hike looms in last week of 2023

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Motorists could expect a price hike on petroleum products in the last week of 2023, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Friday.

"Makakaranas po tayo ng pagtaas sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo sa darating na Martes, that's Dec. 26," DOE Director of Oil Industry Management Bureau Rodela Romero told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Oil prices are expected to increase after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels Red Sea shipping forced petroleum firms to reroute tankers and incur additional costs, the official said.



Romero listed the following possible oil price adjustments next week, based on the four-day trading prices.

Gasoline - P1.40 to 1.60 per liter increase

Diesel - P1.40 to 1.60 per liter increase

Kerosene - P1.60 to 1.80 increase per liter

The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militant group Hamas.

More than 20 countries have joined the US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse