Mobile service brand TNT launches e-SIM

MANILA - Mobile service brand TNT is now offering embedded SIM or eSIM, the company announced on Thursday.

“We’re glad to finally launch our TNT eSIM, which brings the benefits of eSIM technology to the fingertips of more Pinoys,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, FVP and Head of Prepaid and Content at Smart, the parent company of TNT.

The prepaid eSIM can be bought through the Smart Online Store or purchased at Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, SM Supermalls Customer Service desks, and Smart Flagship Stores on Lazada and Shopee, the company said.

“The TNT eSIM also enables us to welcome more subscribers in our growing ‘tropa,’ and provide them with their daily dose of ‘saya’ through our most budget-friendly promos powered no less than by the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network,” Manaloto added.

The TNT eSIM may be used in eSIM-capable devices, such as the latest flagship devices of Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung.