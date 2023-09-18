Globe launching prepaid eSIM this month

MANILA - Globe said it is launching fully digital eSIMs this September to make it easier for subscribers to activate and manage mobile services.

The prepaid eSIM, to be released by the end of September, will be exclusively available on the GlobeOne app.

The Ayala-led telco said the shift to eSIM means subscribers will no longer need to go to physical stores or wait for SIM card deliveries, making the transition to eSIM both sustainable and efficient.

"The prepaid eSIM captures our vision of a seamless, digital-first mobile experience, marrying innovation with convenience," said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Users will also be able to install multiple eSIMs on selected devices, enabling the use of two phone numbers simultaneously.

The technology also extends to devices beyond mobile phones, including smartwatches, ensuring seamless connectivity under a single mobile number, Globe said.

"This technology is available to the Apple Watch cellular, allowing Globe Prepaid iPhone users to go out with just their Apple watch and stay connected even without bringing their iPhone," Globe said.