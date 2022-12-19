Mall hours of SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, and SM MOA will be extended until midnight from December 19 to 23, SM Supermalls said in a statement Monday.

The mall chain said it has been working with the MMDA on traffic management.

"We have been working with MMDA towards efficient management of traffic along our malls during the holiday rush to help everyone get home safely and spend more time this Christmas with their families," the statement read.

Mall goers may also check the mall hours of different SM malls through www.smsupermalls.com.