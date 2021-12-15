Solar Ranch or Southeast Asia’s largest solar project will soon rise on a former ranchland developed by Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation. Handout

MANILA— Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp said Wednesday it is all set for its Dec. 17 market debut after an "almost twice" oversubscription of its initial public offering.

The company has raised P5.3 billion in orders for its initial P2.7 billion offer, Solar Philippines said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the public’s faith in our ability to turn this power point into a power plant, and hope our work can live up to these expectations,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

The company's IPO will be the last for the Philippine Stock Exchange for the year.

The company said proceeds from the IPO will be used for its projects and expansion plans.

Solar Philippines earlier said it plans to develop the "largest" solar project in Southeast Asia.

PSE president Ramon Monzon earlier said there were more Filipinos investing in the stock market during the pandemic.

