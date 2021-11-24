MANILA - Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp has set the final offer price for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) at P1 per share, it said Wednesday.

"Please be advised that the final offer price for the initial public offering of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp's common shares is P1.00 per common share," it said in a notice to the stock exchange.

The offer period is set on Dec. 1 to 7 with a tentative listing date on Dec. 17.

Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste earlier said it planned to use the proceeds to partly fund its 500 MW solar power project which could be the largest solar project in Southeast Asia.

The IPO has earlier secured the approval of both the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

