Controversial resort shareholder resigns after drawing flak for autism remarks

Photo from Plantation Bay Resort and Spa Facebook page

A resort shareholder who recently drew flak on social media over his handling of a customer complaint and controversial comments on autism has resigned, the resort said in a statement Tuesday.

Manny Gonzalez, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa's Resident Shareholder, left his post "to protect our staff from further indignities," the resort said in a statement, quoting Gonzales.

"With sincere apologies for my error of judgment which led to so much trouble to many innocent people, I have decided to resign from the position of Resident Shareholder," the statement added.

The incident also forced the management of Plantation Bay Resort and

to review its protocols, and "pledged to initiate more proactive efforts and implement necessary changes within the week."

Earlier this month, resort client Mai Pages narrated her experience at Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, which she described as "discriminating" and "not an ideal place for a child with special needs."

She said at least two lifeguards called them out after they heard her son with autism "squealing with delight" whenever he jumps into the water.

Gonzalez, then using the account of general manager Efren Belarmino, responded to Pages in TripAdvisor and accused her of "most deliberately lying or has been given an incorrect diagnosis of autism."

In a now-deleted post, Gonzalez said "uncontrolled shouting is not a symptom of autism," and at one point even told the public to "Google autism and verify this for yourself."

The reply went on to explain why Plantation Bay is "very clear" about its "strict policies regarding noisemaking by anyone."

The Department of Tourism has since launched an investigation, following calls by Philippine Autism Society.

